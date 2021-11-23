If you’re in need of a job, look no further. You have the opportunity to help build the foundation of Southern Colorado with Transit Mix Concrete. One of the companies long time Mixer Drivers and trainers, Patrick Milne stopped by Loving Living Local to explain what they’re looking for in Mixer Drivers.
Here’s what we’ve learned… They’re a strong, stable company with competitive pay, great benefits, including a great 401(k) plan, and… you’ll be home every night! Sign us up!
If you’re interested in applying or want to learn more, click here: Transit Mix Jobs
Now Hiring: Help build our communities foundation with Transit Mix Concrete
