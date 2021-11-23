Now Hiring: Help build our communities foundation with Transit Mix Concrete

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

If you’re in need of a job, look no further. You have the opportunity to help build the foundation of Southern Colorado with Transit Mix Concrete. One of the companies long time Mixer Drivers and trainers, Patrick Milne stopped by Loving Living Local to explain what they’re looking for in Mixer Drivers.

Here’s what we’ve learned… They’re a strong, stable company with competitive pay, great benefits, including a great 401(k) plan, and… you’ll be home every night! Sign us up!

If you’re interested in applying or want to learn more, click here: Transit Mix Jobs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local