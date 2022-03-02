Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s “Water’s Edge: Africa” opened in June 2020 with brand-new homes for hippos, African penguins, ring-tailed lemurs, warthogs, pink-backed pelicans and more.



According to CMZoo, “Hippo breeding was a key focus of the exhibit’s design, which includes a hippo river loop that can be separated to create mom-and-baby nurseries. Guests can get face-to-face with hippos at their knife-edge pool, or get a bird’s-eye view of them in their yards from a giant rope suspension bridge. The exhibit also has an off-exhibit pool, which can be used if Zambezi’s care team sees she’d like more privacy with her calf.”



Keni and Nova headed out to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, once again, to meet their next wild animal. The hippos!