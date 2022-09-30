(SPONSORED) — Good news for music bar lovers! Notes a brand new live music and social bar in northern Colorado Springs is holding its grand opening Friday, inviting you to come out and celebrate!

Don’t miss their grand opening weekend with free live music from Collective Groove and giveaways on Friday, Jazz brunch and DJ Party Marty on Saturday, and Football Sunday with a Russell Wilson jersey giveaway!

Are you interested in Northgate’s newest live music and social bar? Head to Notes’ website or check them out on social media, Facebook, and Instagram to learn more!