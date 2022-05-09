Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant that offers noodle dishes, soups, salads, etc. They’re always keeping their menu fresh and innovative with a more health-inspired variety and recently introduced a noodle that breaks all the pasta logic! Loving Living Local co-host Nova and floor director Dimitri gave the new noodle dish — LEANguini, a try.

LEANguini has the same texture as a regular linguini noodle and earned its name for having 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer total carbs, and 44% higher protein than traditional pasta noodles.

LEANguini dishes shown on-air:

LEANguini Rosa : LEANguini noodles in spicy tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach, and parmesan (Dimitri’s favorite)

: LEANguini noodles in spicy tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, Roma tomato, spinach, and parmesan (Dimitri’s favorite) LEANguini Pesto: LEANguini noodles in a basil pesto cream sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan

LEANguini noodles in a basil pesto cream sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan LEANguini Lemon Parmesan: LEANguini noodles in a new to the menu lemon parmesan sauce with roasted zucchini, Roma tomato, and spinach, topped with parmesan and parsley (Nova’s favorite)

For more information about Noodles & Company, head to noodles.com.