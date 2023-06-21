After its successful launch last summer, back by popular demand Noodles & Company brought back its $7 value menu of fresh, flavorful, and most popular dishes.

They include the brand’s fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti, and Butter Noodles.

The Loving Living Local crew had Nova’s family members give them a try.

Noodles and Company says the $7 meals are another way to spread Uncommon Goodness and offer guests premium food at a value price.

For more information visit noodles.com.