Who wants to be a host family? Who knows someone who would be a GREAT host family?
Outlaws Baseball Program in Colorado Springs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit doing INCREDIBLE things for athletes and they’re seeking help to continue to make a difference. Plus, better yet, profits made this season will go towards making a difference for The Children of Destiny Foundation.
From sponsoring the team, to interning, coaching, or simply becoming a home away from home for baseball players chasing their dream in the summer, there are opportunities for everyone.
Keni Mac caught up with the Outlaws Head Coach, Norm Churchill, to get the deets.
Click here to learn more: Outlaws Baseball, CO Springs
Non-profit collegiate baseball program seeks summer host families and sponsors
