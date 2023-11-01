(SPONSORED) — Springs Dentistry has cash on hand to buy back your kids’ candy this Halloween season.

Their annual candy buyback program begins November 1st and ends November 10th. Your child can bring their candy in during office hours to have it weighed and be paid one dollar per pound!

All of the candy will be donated to the Springs Rescue Mission. Dr. Devonshire Whyte, of Springs Dentistry, appeared on Loving Living Local to tell us why they are dedicated to continuing the program each year.

Springs Dentistry is located at 6665 Delmonico Drive Suite C. Learn more at www.springsdentistry.com.