Oxymorons Comedy is hosting their “No Summer Bummer” Comedy Show this Sunday.

The show will take place at the historic Iron Springs Chateau in Manitou Springs, starting at 6:30pm. Proceeds will benefit the Vine of Hope orphanage in Uganda.

Trip Uhalt founded Oxymorons Comedy in late 2018 and they had their first live performance Jan. 2, 2019. They are a Christ-following, clean and award-winning improv and stand-up comedy group composed of former television producers, national public speakers, teachers, ministry professionals, a tech sector professional and a martial arts instructor. They’ve raised over $10,000 for charities including the Springs Rescue Mission, Care & Share, the Human Trafficking Task Force, the Help Autism Center and more.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit OxymoronsComedy.com.