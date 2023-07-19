(SPONSORED) Nightingale College is a fully-accredited nursing college with learners and faculty all across the country, including Southern Colorado.

They offer programs that start from the Practical Nurse Diploma program all the way through Masters of Nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner program.



Nightingale College currently has about 250 active learners here in Colorado – and they’ve graduated about 80 nurses in the state so far, with many more to come.

Nightingale is a fully-online program so learners are able to do their didactic classroom instruction at home, when it’s most convenient. They combine that with virtual simulation and on-ground supervised clinical experience in the communities where our learners live.

Learn more today at Nightingale.edu.

