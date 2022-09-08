COLORADO SPRINGS — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and a new program in the community called Next Chapter, is focused solely on reducing the rates of suicide for veterans and their family members.

Next Chapter is a UCHealth community collaborative, that brings together behavioral health and counseling resources, social support and transition resources in a way that increases access to care. The primary purpose is to identify those who are in need of care, find that care for them, then provide the financial resources to pay for that care, so that a veteran or their family member will have no out-of-pocket costs.

The program started in early July, and so far Next Chapter, has enrolled more than 70 veterans or family members, and provided them services. A unique feature of the program is that all veterans and their families are eligible for services, regardless of when or where the veteran served. The program is offered at no cost, and all services are free.

The services offered are:

Crisis intervention and emergency psychiatric support

Individual, group and family counseling

Substance use treatment and rehabilitation

Support for medication, related to counseling and therapy

Relationship counseling

Financial counseling

Peer support for individuals and families/parents

Assistance in employment transitions and career preparations

Assistance in connecting to the Veterans Administration (VA) and Veterans healthcare services, or the VA Community Care Network

Assistance in identifying housing support services

Veterans in need can reach out to Next Chapter at www.NextChapterCo.org.