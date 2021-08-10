Nex-Gen Windows and Doors is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. Nex-Gen was able to donate $25 to the club from every free estimate they provided to clients.
A $5,000 check was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region at the El Pomar Boys and Girls Club location in Colorado Springs.
To learn more about Nex-Gen, head to their website: Nex-Gen Windows & Doors
Nex-Gen Windows & Doors is making a difference beyond our home
