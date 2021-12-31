Boot Barn Hall is the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs. The venue’s event Manager, Chloe Hoeft, says the venue is only getting bigger and better in 2022. Keni Mac stopped by Boot Barn Hall to get the scoop on the new year events.
Go to Boot Barn Hall’s website to learn how to can get tickets to their upcoming shows and events.
Click here: bootbarnhall.com
New year, new events, and big things to come at Boot Barn Hall in 2022
Boot Barn Hall is the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs. The venue’s event Manager, Chloe Hoeft, says the venue is only getting bigger and better in 2022. Keni Mac stopped by Boot Barn Hall to get the scoop on the new year events.