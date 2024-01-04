(SPONSORED) — Step right into 2024! Now is the perfect time to break out of your comfort zone, meet new people, discover new interests, and better maintain an active lifestyle. Widefield Parks & Recreation is excited to assist the entire community in achieving their health goals this year! Krista Witiak takes a peek inside the new recreation center.

Widefield Parks & Recreation is able to offer a one-stop shop to help people reach their fitness goals. They offer fitness classes (aquatics and land), machines, free weights, a walking track, and an open gym.

You do not have to be a member to take advantage of what the recreation center offers; however, you could save money if you enroll in a membership.

Registration for the family’s spring programs, like fitness classes, youth and adult sports, arts & crafts classes, cooking classes, preschool, swim lessons, personal training, and more, opened January 1. Click here to register for a program today!

Visit parksandrec.wsd3.org to learn more about Widefield Parks & Recreation.