For over two decades, Art on the Streets has enlivened the public spaces of Downtown Colorado Springs with a yearly exhibition of public art from around the world! Michelle Winchell, the Executive Director with Downtown Ventures for Downtown Partnership, joined Keni Mac to get people excited for the exhibition, including 12 new works of art: six sculptures and six murals.

You can do a self-guided tour of the whole exhibition with the free app, Otocast. To learn more, head online to downtowncs.com.