Neuropathy is a challenging condition that can devastate a person’s life and keep them from enjoying theirs to the fullest. While Neuropathy symptoms can get worse over time, there is hope.



Dr. Joshua Logan of True North Neuropathy speaks with Nova about new treatments that can reverse the damage and return a person back to a fully functioning life.



If you’d like to learn more or book an appointment with True North Neuropathy, click here: True North Neuropathy

