Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

New Summit recognizes the importance of Early Childhood Education, which is why they established a preschool. They currently offer full day and half day classes at a great price.



Jodie Heo, Preschool Director, joins us this morning with details on how you can enroll your child.