The power of pistachios was revealed on Loving Living Local today.

A new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, determined that “pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, among the highest when compared to values reported in research of many foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, beets, and red wine.”

The purpose of the research was to measure the level of antioxidant “capacity” of pistachios. In other words, to measure pistachios’ ability to fight free radicals with antioxidants.

