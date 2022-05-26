Colorado Springs Musician and Recording Country Artist, Jacob Christopher, talks new music and tour dates on Loving Living Local.
Christopher performed his latest single, “If My Boots Could Talk” LIVE in studio and mentioned the upcoming release of his Territory Days Promo 2022.
Head to Jacob Christopher’s website to hear more music and find out where you can see him perform LIVE.
