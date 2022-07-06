Palmer Land Conservancy, a regional land conservation champion, has created a user-friendly, comprehensive guide to local food producers throughout Southern Colorado. From Salida to Rocky Ford, this guide is your one-stop shop to discover farmers, ranchers, and farmers markets where you can shop directly for your favorite in-season produce and products.



Rebecca Jewett, President and CEO, Palmer Land Conservancy, and Elin Parker Ganshow, founder of Sangres Best Beef and Music Meadows Guest Ranch, stopped by Loving Living Local to give Keni Mac the deets.



Learn more here: www.palmerland.org