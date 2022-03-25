Colorado Springs can welcome King Buffet to its restaurant scene! They aim to provide an unforgettable dining experience by offering the best Asian cuisine in town. Loving Living Local hosts Keni and Nova put their stomachs to the test and gave the entire buffet a try.

With over 200 food item selections, including Seafood, Chinese, Sushi, and Mongolian Grill, it’s no surprise why you’d choose King Buffet as the destination for your next “All-You-Can-Eat” get together.

The restaurant also offers Military discounts every day of the week!

For more information about King Buffet and their unparalleled All-You-Can-Eat Asian cuisine, head to kingbuffetcolorado.com.