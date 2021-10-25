New Downtown Colorado Springs hotel hopes to draw in tourists and locals alike!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Marriott and The Olive Group are opening a new hotel in Colorado Springs with a dual-branded concept, two hotels in one location. Plans for an opening are on the horizon, and Krista Witiak takes us behind the scenes of this new downtown Colorado Springs hotspot that sure will soon be a hit.

SpringHill Suites and Element are both very distinct individual brands that together appeal to a wide variety of guests – from families on vacations to business travelers, even those coming to town overnight for an event or just a weekend getaway. Springhill Suites by Marriott has little extras like suites with separate living and sleeping areas, and Element by Westin is for the healthy, active traveler with spacious rooms with fully equipped in-room kitchens.

For more information about the real estate developer, The Olive Group, go to olivereg.com.