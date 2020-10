Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Have you checked out “Zuggy the Rescue Dog” book series? If you haven’t, then these inspirational stories are a must read for the entire family.

Author Jean Alfieri joins us this morning to share exciting news. All proceeds from the new book sales will benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region through the month of October.

To learn more, visit: ZuggyThePug.com