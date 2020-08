Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With Bad Daddy’s new menu items, there are now more options for those who aren’t burger eaters. They’ve also upped their sandwich game by adding some healthier alternatives to their menu.

We chat with Brandon Nelson, Bartender, about the tasty new options, and why they are a must-try.

To learn more, visit: BadDaddysBurgerBar.com