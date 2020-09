Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Your academic goals are closer than ever! Eastlake High School is still enrolling and they are ready to help you get started.

Omari Williams, Enrollment Coordinator, joins us this morning with details on how you can get started quickly and through a simple process.

To learn more, visit: EastlakeHS.org