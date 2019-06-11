Network with local people and support eachother’s goals

The power of networking is big, especially when you are a local, small business owner.

The Front Range Power Connectors is a local organization comprised of business mentors who want to help you take your goals to the next level.

Matt Kubiak, Borad of Directors, is here talking about the networking opportunities and resources the Front Range Power Connectors have to offer.

Join them this Thursday, June 13th for their free Small Business Resources Expo. It is from 3:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. at The Pinery on Bijou.

To learn more, follow them on Facebook: Front Range Power Connectors

——————————————————————————————————————————-

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor