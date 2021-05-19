Netflix’s young Selena star stops to chat and serenade Keni & Dee

This up-and-coming star is captivating audiences with her “young Selena” character in the hit Netflix series Selena. Madison Taylor Baez stopped by Loving Living Local to chat with Keni and Dee about life before and after fame… and of course to serenade them with her singing.

You can follow Madison on social media to keep up to date with her success. You can also watch her in Selena on Netflix.

https://www.instagram.com/madisonbaezmusic/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/madisonbaez10?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/MadisonBaezMusic

