Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s tax season, and you know what that means. Get ready for the paperwork headaches! The Tax Bureau specializes in Tax Preparation Service, E-Filing, Refund Disbursement Options, and more.

This morning, we chat with Reggie Henley, Co-Owner, about how to best prepare when filing taxes. They are also here to help, and do their best for you.

To learn more, visit: TheTaxBureau.com