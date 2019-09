It’s Food Truck Thursday, and ONO Foods is here to show the right way of bringing Hawaii into Colorado cuisine.

To find out where you can get your taste of ONO, follow them on the following social media feeds:

FB: ONOFoodsColoradoSprings

Instagram: @OnoFoodsColoradoSprings

Or you can email them at: OnoFoodsColoradoSprings@gmail.com