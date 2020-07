Greg Wickham, Owner of Wickham’s Workbench, is here this morning to chat with us about keeping clients and employees safe while working during times of Covid-19.

He also welcomes the newest member of the Wickham’s Workbench team, his brother Jay Wickham. If you are needing a remodel, or repair, these are the guys to call.

To learn more, visit: WickhamsWorkbench.com