Need a new mattress? Here’s a way to get one and give back

Living Local

The Mattress Fundraiser to help The Classical Academy Band students

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mattress Fundraiser gives you the opportunity to purchase a new mattress while giving back to deserving students.

This fundraiser benefits the band students at The Classical Academy, TCA. To help provide them with instruments and funds for their upcoming competition, you can join The Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, August 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TCA’s North Campus Gymnasium.

The Mattress Fundraiser Owner Ryan Lampert, and Director of Bands Christina Soper, are here to discuss all the details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins