Need a new mattress? Here’s a way to get one and give back

The Mattress Fundraiser to help The Classical Academy Band students

The Mattress Fundraiser gives you the opportunity to purchase a new mattress while giving back to deserving students.

This fundraiser benefits the band students at The Classical Academy, TCA. To help provide them with instruments and funds for their upcoming competition, you can join The Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, August 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TCA’s North Campus Gymnasium.

The Mattress Fundraiser Owner Ryan Lampert, and Director of Bands Christina Soper, are here to discuss all the details.