(SPONSORED) — Looking for a place to sip on high-end whiskey neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a cocktail? NEAT is the first high-end whiskey bar on the east side. Owned by the same couple who owns FH Beerworks in East Colorado Springs. Krista Witiak got into some whiskey business with bar manager Drew Rice and NEAT’s expanding menu of over 300 varieties of whiskey.

NEAT is fast approaching its first anniversary! The one-year celebration will be held on New Year’s Eve with neighbors at FH Beerworks; everyone is invited to join the fun.

Learn more about this whiskey bar at neatwhiskeyhouse.com.