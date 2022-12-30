(SPONSORED) — There are plenty of things to toast as we finish up 2022, and for people who prefer to ring in the New Year with something more than bubbly, FH Beerworks and NEAT Whiskey House have some options for you!

FH Beerworks has ten new beers, NEAT Whiskey House has ten new bottles of whiskey, specialty cocktails, a guest bartender coming for their First Anniversary/New Years’ Eve Party, and you’ll have a new menu of specialty food all in the same place! To learn more about the celebrations, visit FH Beerworks and NEAT Whiskey House Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information about FH Beerworks, head to FHBeerworks.com or neatwhiskeyhouse.com for more on NEAT Whiskey House.