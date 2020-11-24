Nature’s Educators needs your help to help our wild animals

Black Friday deals continue this week but that doesn't mean we know what to get! Dee Cortez has some ideas for you in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds.

Vervana - What do you get for the person that has everything? Give the gift of healthy, gourmet food and spices this holiday season. Treat loved ones to Vervana’s Dipping Essentials Gourmet Olive Oil Set for the holidays. This gourmet gift set has a bottle of Vervana's lusciously smooth Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (two varietals to choose from - either Kornoneiki or Black Label EVOO) and zesty Olive Oil Dipping Spice Blend made up of savory herbs and spices to add a delicious kick. This gorgeous set also includes a rustic olive wood bowl and small olive wood spoon for scooping the dipping spices, making it a healthy gift for anyone on your list. Grab some fresh bread or veggies to round out this savory and healthy gift. Vegan-friendly, certified organic, COOC-certified, sourced from California olives. Available on Amazon or get 25% off with code BF2520 https://vervana.com/product/dipping-essentials-set/