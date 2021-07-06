Natural skin care and healthy snacks on this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Littles Skincare Butt Butter – When a diaper rash becomes a pain in the bottom, make Littles Skincare’s silky-soft cream your go-to for treating it. It’s designed to give your baby gentle but effective relief from painful irritation. No petroleum, no synthetic preservatives, just all-natural ingredients, and a healing blend of Vitamins A, D & E. They not only treat irritated skin from an existing rash but help prevent future diaper rash flare-ups. LITTLESSKINCARE.COM

Crunchi SUNLIGHT® DAILY FACIAL SUNSCREEN – Broad Spectrum SPF 30 works for everyone. Use it on kids, adults and anyone that has issues with sensitive skin. Defy the clean sunscreen odds with this lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-nano SPF. Sunlight® is the new standard for safe and effective SPF protection. Non-nano Formulated without controversial nano-particles found in most sunscreens. Crunchi has nourishing Ingredients With squalane, organic grape seed oil, & organic shea butter! Going to the beach? Crunchi is beyond Reef Safe Ingredients and packaging not only safe for people, but also our coral reefs. Crunchi Sunlight is lightweight & non-greasy. It works alone or under makeup, this weightless SPF is ideal for all skin types. It also prevents premature aging while providing critical daily defense against damaging sun rays. The invisible finish is fast-absorbing, transparent cutting-edge zinc technology.

Crunchi.com

Dick & Jane Educational Snacks – are delicious, all-natural, and loaded with learning. Think education on an animal cracker. These tasty treats are made with non-GMO ingredients and are 100% nut-free. Choose from six snack varieties including States & Capitals, Presidents, English & Spanish, Food & Nutrition, Fun & Fitness, and Farmers Market.

Kids never stop learning so treat them to a snack that is an enjoyable way to keep their minds engaged and that encourages healthy eating year-round. EducationalSnacks.us

Joule Bars – For women who are busy but want to feel good in their bodies and mind. These are not your overloaded sweet protein bars. They’re way better than that. They are intentionally designed to support a healthier gut. It’s no secret that sugar/gluten is the #1 cause of most extra weight, inflammation, and hormone imbalances. There is no added sugar in these bars. They are full of brain food such as chia, flax, and hemp seeds, turmeric, fennel, cacao, ginger, goji, cascara, and MCT oil. The bars are the perfect solution for gut detoxification and reducing inflammation that makes women feel fantastic! Say goodbye to bloating and fatigue. Energy and focus are on the menu! JouleGoddess.com