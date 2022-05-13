It’s National Salvation Army Week, a week set aside as a national reminder of the Salvation Army’s comprehensive services to people in need. Captian Doug Hanson from Salvation Army El Paso County joined Keni on day 4 to talk about veteran services!

This year, their goal is to raise $50,000 to help offset the rising food costs and increase the capacity and improve The Salvation Army’s outdated kitchen, which currently provides over 400 meals each day for the homeless, in poverty, or those facing food insecurity.

For more information about Salvation Army or looking to donate, head online to coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org.