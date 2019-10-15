National Remembrance Day; for babies we lost too soon

Jenny B. and Pastor Bob Cheney are in studio this morning to talk about the importance of National Remembrance Day, which is today, October 15th.

If you have suffered a pregnancy loss or the loss of an infant, there is support and a place where you can find comfort.

Please attend tonight’s remembrance event, there will be childcare provided. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and will start at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in sharing your story, there will be a chance to after the candle lighting ceremony and also an opportunity to sign up for a series of support group meetings.

To learn more, visit: Grandviewcc.org

