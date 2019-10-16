National Pasta Day is tomorrow, and Olive Garden is ready to celebrate with a pasta station everyone will love

Not everyone has the time to gather around the dinner table to enjoy a family dinner … let alone cook one!

Kitchen Manager Thomas Ortiz and crew are here this morning to show the selections you can have for your guests with a pasta station.

Olive Garden will help you celebrate National Pasta Day with their delicious and convenient catering menu options, like the Create Your Own Pasta Station, available for pickup or delivery from the restaurant.

You can also save time and enjoy a selection of Olive Garden’s most popular pastas, sauces and toppings, plus salad and breadsticks, to celebrate National Pasta Day with your family this year!

To learn more, visit: http://www.OliveGarden.com

