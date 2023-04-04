(PEYTON, Colo.) — National Mill Dog Rescue’s (NMDR) new Double the Pawprints campaign is raising $250,000 for NMDR to help them effectively double the number of dogs they can rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome each year! Krista Witiak sits down with Joni Barraclough Williams and Morgana LeBold to find out how you can support the cause.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Peyton, Colorado, rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes discarded breeding dogs and educates the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.

If you want to donate or discover more about National Mill Dog Rescue, head to their website, nmdr.org.