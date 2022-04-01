Ahead of National Library Giving Day on April 6th, 2022, Pikes Peak Library District stopped by Loving Living Local to share how the money raised goes to much more than books.



The funds raised on National Library Giving Day will support Pikes Peak Library District in the countless services they provide to the community. Better yet, a matching gift of up to $20,000 will double the gift’s impact. You can learn more by clicking here.



Below is a note from PPLD:



“Few institutions are charged with serving people of all ages and walks of life with relevant and entertaining programs, community spaces, and materials as is your public library. We are a lifeline to technology, online resources for employment, and continuing education for everyone in the Pikes Peak Region.

We offer numerous programs for children, teens and adults such as Summer Adventure presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado and All Pikes Peak Reads. There are teen programs such as Homework Help, Math tutors, practice driver’s license tests, and S.A.T. test prep. PPLD has a TV studio for filming and an audio studio where someone can make a CD; there are makerspaces with 3D printers and laser engravers, even a kiln. There are English as Second Language classes and citizenship support – And you can even get help with your taxes. Access to computers, printers, and e-books and audio books is also provided and this doesn’t event scratch the surface of services that these donations help the District continue to provide to patrons for free.”