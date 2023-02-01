Loving Living Local recognized National Human Trafficking Awareness Month through education and awareness.

Most recently, Lisa Brandt, Education Awareness Chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado appeared on Loving Living Local with vital information for community members.

The mission of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado is to build a collaboration of organizations and individuals to reduce human suffering caused by human trafficking, through advocacy, awareness, rehabilitation, and services for survivors.

Learn more today www.ht-colorado.org. The National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888.