National Author’s “The Wake Up Stories” encourages open eyes and open arms in 2022

Aundrea DeMille, author of Is it Racism? says 2021 was a year of social accountability. There were many big stories about racial divide and injustice that we may not want to discuss because they often lead to uncomfortable conversations, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have questions about them.

“The Wake Up Stories” is one of DeMille’s many vessels used to encourage people to be open to change heading into the new year.



If you’d like to learn more about Aundrea Demille and her books, click here: TheWakeUpStories.com