Nano 108 Brewing CO has something for everyone

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Nano 108 Brewing CO is more than just a brewery, it’s a great neighborhood spot. From the moment you walk in the friendly staff will make you feel welcomed!

Nano 108 has 18 rotating craft beers on tap in a wide variety of flavors. They even offer two house made sodas, an onsite food truck, and games for all ages.

While they’re not a sports bar, they do have TV’s so you can watch your favorite sports.

Don’t forget that Nano 108 Brewing CO is part of our Colorado On Tap program! Get your Beer Passport today!

For more information, go to nano108brewing.com