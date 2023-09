(SPONSORED) — It is mental health awareness week on Loving Living Local. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Colorado Springs appeared on the show to talk about the services they offer to the community.

Kirk Woundy, Director of Strategy & Operations at (NAMI) Colorado Springs said, “All of our programs, support groups, resources, and services are offered at no cost to the community.”

Learn more at www.namicoloradosprings.org.