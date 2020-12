Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Gazette recently named Tek Experts USA as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2020”. The new year brings exciting opportunities, and if you are a tech savvy person, then Tek Experts may have your next career.

Jill Likness, Marketing Director, Tek Experts, joins us this morning with more details on how you can apply for a new role. To learn more, visit: Tek-Experts.com