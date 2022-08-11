After covid put IAN SWEET’s tour on hold in early 2022, the music is officially back in action.



Musician, IAN SWEET, stopped by Loving Living Local while on tour in Denver from LA. SWEET caught up with Keni Mac and shared the deets of their newest music. Plus, SWEET got us into the Friday Feelz performing songs, including ones from their recent album, “Show Me How You Disappear”, which is out now on Polyvinyl. Sweet also performed their new EP “Star Stuff”, also out now.