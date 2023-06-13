(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Deirdre McCarthy is a singer/songwriter based in Colorado Springs. She is primarily a fiddle player, was raised a classical violinist, Irish Dancer and Irish fiddle player in Maryland.

She has three singles out which were recorded this winter at Violet Recording in Boulder, Colorado. McCarthywill be performing at Flower Fest at Venetucci Farms on June 25, put on by the same organizers as Meadowgrass.

She has several more original pieces of music to record in the near future. McCarthy writes on piano, bass, and guitar, and is a mother of two boys. Her grandfather was an Irish fiddler who was on the radio in Ireland in the 1940s, and played in the theatres.

For more information head to deirdremusic.com

