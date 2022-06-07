The annual summer concert series, Music on The Mesa, returns to the Community Center at Gold Hill Mesa with a series of Saturday evening concerts throughout the summer! The first happening Saturday, June 11 kicks off the 100th Running of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Kickoff Celebration, and Krista Witiak has the 411.

It’s time to gear up for the 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), brought to you by Gran Turismo. Back-to-back free events on Saturday, June 11 will welcome race fans, history lovers and concert goers.

Event details:

Free and open to public

ZEPP11 2-3:30 p.m.

Thunder Mountain 3:45-5 p.m.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves 5:30-7 p.m.

PPIHC Drivers/Cars

Family event for everyone

For more information about the 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb click here. To take a look at the Music on The Mesa concert series line up head to goldhillmesa.com.