Music on the Mesa live concert series is on for the summer and fall of 2021

Grab your lawn chairs and your blankets because it’s time for Music on The Mesa! Community is the heartbeat of Gold Hill Mesa, and their popular Music on the Mesa live concert series is back for the summer and fall of 2021.

It’s free and open to the public, plus you can find food, vendors, and this Saturday, you can listen to the tunes of the 4th Infantry Division Band, Mile High.

You can expect great live music, great energy, and families having a great time!

For more information about Gold Hill Mesa or their concert series, you can visit their website: www.goldhillmesa.com.