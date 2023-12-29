(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Step into a world of wonder at the 2023 Night of Magnificence Music Festival (NOM). Dawning fire breathers, stilt walkers, live performers, and celebrity guests this special community event brings in the year with style and excitement.

Anthem Music Enterprises reimagines the way independent artists create, inspire, and entertain locally in Colorado Springs. They support any inspiring musicians coming through the city giving them a platform to perform and showcase their many talents.

This signature celebration garnered more than 500+ attendees in 2022 and is expected to reach 750+ guests this year at Sunshine Studios Live.

NOM has been recognized by community leaders, businesses, and City officials as the signature New Year’s Eve event in Colorado Springs.

This special evening celebrates our community through interactive performances and live entertainment. This year the headlining performers are JJ Sharpe and Grammy Award Winning Artist Cocoa Sarai.

Singer-songwriter, Cocoa Sarai is from Brooklyn and was raised in a musical family and delivered music from the young age of two years old. She has worked with a huge array of popular artists, including Dr. Dre, Busta Rhymes, and Anderson Paak, and also contributed to eight songs on his album, Oxnard. Cocoa Sarai is a Grammy Award-winning artist and her vocal delivery and writing portrays this. She is an artist that you need to discover LIVE at this weekend’s event.

This is one event you do not want to miss, head to the website for more information.