(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is undergoing an eight-month, $6.2 million capital project to install a state-of-the-art HVAC system. During this time, the 1903 El Paso County Courthouse will close to the public, but a CSPM Annex will open at the Plaza of the Rockies to display brand-new exhibits. Loving Living Local host Nova visited the downtown Colorado Springs location meeting with Development Director of the museum Diane Barber Stine.

This project will also allow the museum to create a new exhibition gallery, renovate an existing gallery, and design and construct a publicly viewable collections processing and exhibit preparation workspace — all while preserving our historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse. This transformative project will increase the ability to preserve and share Pikes Peak’s regional history.

The HVAC Renovation and Capital Projects is generously supported by the City of Colorado Springs, CSPM Clock Tower Society, CSPM Corporation, Downtown Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority, El Pomar Foundation, Gates Family Foundation, History Colorado State Historical Fund, City of Colorado Springs Lodgers Automobile Rental Tax, Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

For more information about the Annex at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum head to the website.